Winners and Losers of the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft

Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Following months of waiting and speculation, the Seattle Kraken finally have a full roster. They made their selections during the 2021 NHL expansion draft on Wednesday evening.

The unveiling of the roster was anticlimactic, as almost all the picks were leaked in the media beforehand. Many of their choices are unheralded depth veterans or promising youngsters. However, Seattle did select some recognizable talent such as Mark Giordano and Jordan Eberle.

Time will tell whether the Kraken become an immediate contender like the Vegas Golden Knights or require several seasons to build into a perennial playoff club. Some of the players selected could become trade candidates over the course of this offseason. Management could also bolster the roster when the free-agent market opens on July 28.

The ripples from this expansion draft will be felt around the league this offseason. Here's a look at the winners and losers. All salary info is from CapFriendly. Feel free to weigh in with your thoughts in the comments section.