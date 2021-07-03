Top Trades, Landing Spots for Blues Winger Vladimir Tarasenko

0 of 5

After nine seasons with the St. Louis Blues, Vladimir Tarasenko could be on the move this summer. Daily Faceoff's Frank Seravalli reported Tuesday the club is exploring a trade for the 29-year-old right winger.

Tarasenko has been an invaluable part of the Blues offense for years. He's their leader in goals (218) and points (442) since 2012-13, including five consecutive seasons with 33 or more goals from 2014-15 to 2018-19. He finished third among postseason goal scorers during the Blues' march to the 2019 Stanley Cup.

His second and third shoulder surgeries, however, limited Tarasenko to just 34 regular-season games over the past two seasons. On June 1, The Athletic's Jeremy Rutherford speculated the winger might welcome a trade if the Blues build a more grinding, blue-collar roster.

St. Louis carries $17.4 million in projected salary-cap space for 2021-22, with key players such as Jaden Schwartz, Jordan Kyrou, Robert Thomas, Vince Dunn, Mike Hoffman and Tyler Bozak needing to be re-signed or replaced. Shipping out Tarasenko could free up cap room and perhaps add a player who might fit best within the system.

Tarasenko has two seasons remaining on his contract with an average annual value of $7.5 million. He also carries a full no-trade clause, but Seravalli reported Tarasenko has "alerted" the Blues to preferred trade destinations.

His injury history and cap hit could make Tarasenko difficult to move since the cap could remain at $81.5 million for 2021-22. Nevertheless, teams desperate for scoring punch could be willing to take him on.

Here are the top landing spots for the Blues sniper. Teams' roster needs and cap space factored into this compilation.