Final Predictions for the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft

Jim Bennett/Getty Images

The waiting is nearly over for the Seattle Kraken. Management is poring over the player protection lists in search of the right players for their initial roster. Their choices will be submitted to NHL headquarters by 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday, July 21. The selections will be officially revealed that evening at 8 p.m. ET.

Following the same rules as the Vegas Golden Knights four years ago, the Kraken will select one player from the existing NHL teams excluding the Golden Knights.

They must choose a minimum of 20 players under contract for 2021-22 with an aggregate expansion draft value between 60 to 100 percent of last season's $81.5 million salary cap. They also have until July 21 to negotiate exclusively with free agents left unprotected in the draft.

Not every player chosen by the Kraken will be in the lineup when the puck drops on their inaugural season in October. Some could be traded or demoted as management tinkers with the roster.

In January and April, we made our predictions as to which players the Kraken could select. With the protection lists submitted to the league and available to the public, here are our final predictions for the upcoming expansion draft.