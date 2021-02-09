Top 5 Landing Spots for St. Louis Blues Defenseman Vince Dunn

0 of 5

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

After three promising seasons, Vince Dunn was expected to become a key member of the St. Louis Blues' defense corps. Instead, the 24-year-old blueliner has become the subject of trade speculation.

TSN's Frank Seravalli reported on Jan. 26 that the Blues had held trade conversations regarding Dunn. Later that evening, he was a healthy scratch against the Vegas Golden Knights after being singled out by Blues coach Craig Berube for his shaky performance against the Los Angeles Kings earlier in the week.

On the same day, The Athletic's Jeremy Rutherford reported the Blues could seek a first-round pick or an NHL player of equal talent in return. Given the Blues' limited salary-cap space, he felt a high draft pick seemed likely. Rutherford also speculated they might accept a second-round pick as they don't have one in the 2021 draft.

Dunn has shown some improvement since his benching with three points in his last five games. A skilled puck-moving defenseman with a left-hand shot, the 6'0", 203-pounder has the size and offensive attributes that could prove attractive to clubs seeking a mobile left-side blueliner. He also carries an affordable one-year, $1.875 million contract.

Blues general manager Doug Armstrong may be looking into Dunn's value in the trade market, but he doesn't seem to be in a rush to move him. Nevertheless, there could be clubs willing to make a deal.

Here's a look at five possible landing spots.