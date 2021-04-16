Updated 2021 NHL Expansion Draft Predictions for the Seattle Kraken

0 of 30

(Photo by Jim Bennett/Getty Images)

With the NHL's 2021 trade deadline fading into history and the playoffs approaching, the focus shifts toward the upcoming Stanley Cup Playoffs commencing in May. At the back of the minds of 30 NHL general managers, however, is the expansion draft scheduled for July 21.

The Seattle Kraken will officially take to the ice next season as the NHL's 32nd franchise. Most of its roster will be comprised of players selected in the expansion draft.

The draft will follow the same rules as the Vegas Golden Knights draft in 2017. Kraken general manager Ron Francis will select one player from each club except for the Golden Knights as they're exempt from this draft.

Teams have the option of protecting seven forwards, three defensemen and a goaltender, or eight skaters (forwards and defensemen) and a goalie. Players with no-movement clauses cannot be exposed in the draft unless they agree to waive their clauses. First- and second-year players and unsigned draft picks are exempt.

In January, we made our way-too-early predictions for which players could be selected by the Kraken. With the NHL regular season drawing to a close and the trade deadline altering several rosters, it's time to revisit and—where necessary—revise our predictions.