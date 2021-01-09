Early NHL Expansion Draft Predictions for the Seattle Kraken

0 of 30

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

With the NHL calendar flipped to January 2021, the Seattle Kraken are closer to becoming an on-ice reality. The club's expansion draft will be held July 21. Many of the players selected will become part of the Kraken's roster when they begin their inaugural season in the fall.

The Kraken's expansion draft will operate under the same rules as the Vegas Golden Knights did in 2017. They will be allowed to select one player from each team (excluding the Golden Knights) for a total of 30 players.

Those 30 teams minus Vegas can protect seven forwards, three defensemen and one goalie, or eight skaters (forwards and defensemen) and one goalie from being drafted. A number of conditions apply. For example, players with no-movement clauses cannot be exposed in the draft unless they waive their clause. First- and second-year players and unsigned draft picks are exempt.

Not all the 30 players selected by the Kraken will be on their roster when the puck drops for 2021-22. Some could head to the minors, while others could become offseason trade chips.

Here's our way-too-early predictions on which players they could select in July. We excluded players scheduled to become unrestricted free agents this summer as the Kraken can sign them once they achieve UFA status July 28.