5 Potential Trade Destinations for Flyers Defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere

0 of 5

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Flyers made a surprising move Tuesday when they placed Shayne Gostisbehere on waivers. After going unclaimed by the 30 other NHL teams, Sportsnet reported the 27-year-old defenseman became eligible to be assigned to the Flyers' taxi squad. He can be moved between the roster and taxi squad without waivers for 30 days or until he plays 10 more games.

Gostisbehere was an invaluable member of the Flyers defense earlier in this career. A skilled puck-moving blueliner, he was a finalist for the Calder Memorial Trophy in 2015-16 following a 17-goal, 46-point performance. Two years later, he tallied a career-best 65 points.

Since then, however, Gostisbehere's production has declined. He followed a 37-point effort in 2018-19 with a career-low 12 points in 42 games last season as he struggled through injuries. While his offensive output improved this season with 11 points in 25 games, he was scratched from three games in March.

The change in Gostisbehere's status could turn him into a trade candidate. On Wednesday, NBC Sports Philadelphia's Jordan Hall reported that Gostisbehere's name has surfaced in trade rumors over the past two trade deadlines and offseasons. He speculated Gostisbehere could come up again in the rumor mill as the April 12 trade deadline approaches.

Perhaps general manager Chuck Fletcher will attempt to use Gostisbehere as trade bait for a netminder. On Tuesday, TSN's Pierre LeBrun reported management had discussed adding a goaltender to allow the struggling Carter Hart time to reset.

Teams might covet Gostisbehere's offensive skills, but his contract could be a sticking point. He's signed through 2022-23 with an annual average value of $4.5 million. That could be difficult to move with the salary cap expected to remain at $81.5 million for next season.

Nevertheless, there could be a team willing to consider Gostisbehere. Here are five possible destinations.