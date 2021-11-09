The 7 Biggest Surprises from the First Month of the NHL's 2021-22 Season

0 of 7

Chris Seward/Associated Press

It's been almost a month since the puck dropped on Oct. 12 to start the NHL's 2021-22 season. The opening weeks always have their share of surprises, and this season is no different.

Some involve teams projected to be bottom feeders in the standings, such as the Columbus Blue Jackets, exceeding expectations. Meanwhile, clubs projected to be Stanley Cup contenders, like the Vegas Golden Knights, have stumbled from the gate.

Several players have also garnered attention for their early performances. Anaheim Ducks forward Troy Terry is enjoying what could be a breakout campaign. Meanwhile, Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen is off to what appears to be a strong bounce-back effort with his new club.

Here's our look at the seven biggest surprises through the opening month of this NHL season.