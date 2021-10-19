5 Potential Trade Destinations for New York Rangers Winger Vitali Kravtsov

0 of 5

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Selected ninth overall in the 2018 NHL draft, Vitali Kravtsov seemed destined for a bright future with the New York Rangers. Three years later, the 21-year-old right winger and the Blueshirts appear on the verge of parting ways. On Oct. 12, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported his agent received permission to speak with other clubs about a trade.

The New York Post's Larry Brooks indicated Kravtsov refused to report to the Rangers' AHL affiliate in Hartford and could face a suspension. His colleague, Mollie Walker, pointed out the young winger began training camp among their top-nine forwards but was among their last round of cuts prior to their season-opener Wednesday against the Washington Capitals.

Tensions had been brewing between Kravtsov and Rangers management for some time. Walker observed he had a contentious exit interview at the end of last season regarding concerns about his offseason training. He also felt he should've been among their top-six last season. On Sunday, she reported Kravtsov had returned home to Chelyabinsk, Russia.

Projected to be a scoring forward, Kravtsov possesses promising offensive skills but had difficulty cracking the lineup. This situation raised concerns among New York hockey pundits like Brooks and The Athletic's Rick Carpiniello over the club's handling of this situation.

Friedman believes there's a market for Kravtsov, claiming there's "definitely interest" in the young winger. TSN's Chris Johnston suggested the Rangers could get a second-round pick, citing the second-rounder (60th overall) in the 2020 Draft they received from the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for Lias Andersson, another once-promising first-rounder who struggled in New York.

Here's our take on five teams that could be potential destinations for Vitali Kravtsov. You can weigh in with your thoughts on this topic in the comments section below.