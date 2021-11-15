3 Takeaways from Packers' Week 10 Win

3 Takeaways from Packers' Week 10 WinNovember 15, 2021
The Green Bay Packers continue to keep pace at the top of the NFC playoff race. While they stumbled in Week 9—due in no small part to Aaron Rodgers' absence—they got back on track with a big win on Sunday.
Rodgers returned to the lineup and was mostly good against the Seattle Seahawks. The Packers defense, which allowed zero points to Russell Wilson and Co., was even better.
Green Bay now sits at 8-2 and in possession of first place in the conference. Its domination of the Seahawks—combined with losses by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Arizona Cardinals and New Orleans Saints—shows the Packers are arguably the team to beat in the NFC. Here's what else we learned during Green Bay's 17-0 win in Week 10.
Aaron Rodgers Remains an MVP Candidate
Rodgers wasn't spectacular against the Seahawks defense, but he did enough. He finished 23-of-37 for 292 yards with an interception.
Impressive, he was not, but he was mostly good a week after backup and spot-starter Jordan Love was mostly bad. Against a Seahawks defense that has started to find its way in recent weeks—it allowed just 20 points over its last two games—Rodgers proved that the Packers offense is a different unit with him under center.
Consider that a week ago, Green Bay produced 301 yards and seven points with two turnovers. On Sunday, it produced 393 yards and 17 points. The Packers were 7-of-14 on third downs and controlled the ball for over 39 minutes of game time.
Consistently, Rogers put the Packers in the right position with the right plays.
Rodgers was far from perfect—and he was dealing with a toe injury—but he proved that he is the most valuable member of Green Bay's offense.
Injuries Continue to Be a Concern
Late last month, the Packers signed linebacker Whitney Mercilus to a one-year deal. The former Houston Texans standout has been a great addition for the Packers defense, but his impact may be short-lived.
Mercilus suffered a biceps injury against Seattle and was quickly ruled out of the game. Pass-rusher Rashan Gary and running back Aaron Jones were also injured during the game.
These are the latest in a rash of injuries that has tested the Packers in 2021. Star cornerback Jaire Alexander remains out with a shoulder injury, while pass-rusher Za'Darius remains out with a back injury. The Packers lost tight end Robert Tonyan to a torn ACL two weeks ago.
Jones is believed to have a sprained MCL, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. That could prove to be a massive blow to the offense.
"It's hard to replace a guy like that," head coach Matt LaFleur said, per ESPN's Rob Demovsky.
Injuries are piling up on both sides of the ball. The good news is that the Packers appear capable of overcoming them.
This Defense Can Be Special
Health is going to be a major concern for the Packers defense moving forward. However, Green Bay continues to show that it can be dominant on that side of the ball.
To be fair, Russell Wilson was making his return from injured reserve (finger) and the Seattle offense might not have had its rhythm. However, that doesn't change the fact that it managed just 208 yards of offense and failed to get on the scoreboard.
This isn't the first time that Green Bay's defense has dominated either. Against a fully healthy Patrick Mahomes last week, the Packers allowed just 237 yards of offense and 13 points. Green Bay has not allowed more than 21 points in a game over the last month.
On the season, the Packers rank third in total defense and third in points allowed. Even with the aforementioned injuries, the defense has provided a miserable experience for opposing quarterbacks—Green Bay ranks third in yards per completion allowed and has logged 24 sacks. This is a defense capable of carrying the Packers deep into the postseason.