3 Takeaways from Packers' Week 10 Win

0 of 3

Aaron Gash/Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers continue to keep pace at the top of the NFC playoff race. While they stumbled in Week 9—due in no small part to Aaron Rodgers' absence—they got back on track with a big win on Sunday.

Rodgers returned to the lineup and was mostly good against the Seattle Seahawks. The Packers defense, which allowed zero points to Russell Wilson and Co., was even better.

Green Bay now sits at 8-2 and in possession of first place in the conference. Its domination of the Seahawks—combined with losses by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Arizona Cardinals and New Orleans Saints—shows the Packers are arguably the team to beat in the NFC. Here's what else we learned during Green Bay's 17-0 win in Week 10.