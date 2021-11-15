3 Takeaways from Cowboys' Week 10 Win

0 of 3

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys got back on track in Week 10 with a dominating 43-3 win over the Atlanta Falcons. After being embarrassed by the Denver Broncos in Week 9, Dallas did the embarrassing.

Sunday's win won't make up for that letdown, and it won't erase concerns about Dallas' consistency. The Cowboys cannot have subpar performances and expect to stay in the title hunt.

However, the victory was a reminder of just how good the Cowboys can be when everything is clicking. Atlanta (4-5) is not a bad team, but it does belong in the NFL's middle tier. The Cowboys (7-2) showed they are a notch above with a big bounce-back performance.

Here are three key takeaways from Dallas' Week 10 win.