Bowl Projections 2021: CFP Predictions After Week 12 AP Poll Release

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Georgia taught the same defensive lesson that it has all season long on Saturday versus the Tennessee Volunteers.

Saturday's performance was a bit more staggering than the others because the Bulldogs shut down an offensive unit that entered the weekend with a ton of confidence.

The Vols produced 50 total points in losses to Alabama and Ole Miss, but they failed to compete with the top-ranked Bulldogs. They scored just 17 points, which was still the highest concession of the season by the Bulldogs.

Georgia should cruise to victories in the next two weeks to put its undefeated record on the line against Alabama.

The Crimson Tide leaped Cincinnati to get to No. 2 in the AP Top 25 on Sunday, but their status in the top four is solely based on them beating Georgia in the SEC Championship Game, which is a task no one wants to face right now.

As for the No. 4 seed, that matter could become more complicated because of the games played in the coming weeks and the precedent set by the playoff selection committee.

Oregon is ahead of Ohio State in both polls, but the Buckeyes play the tougher schedule down the stretch, starting with the Michigan State Spartans at home on Saturday.

Ohio State is in line to play three more Top 25 teams, and it already has two victories over Top 25 squads.

The CFB playoff committee set a potentially dangerous precedent by placing the Michigan Wolverines over Michigan State in last week's rankings even though Jim Harbaugh's team lost to the Spartans.

If the committee believes Ohio State has a better resume, it could jump Oregon. That would set up the potential for a rematch between the Buckeyes and Ducks.

As enticing as that matchup would be, the committee could place an undefeated Cincinnati at No. 3 to give us two fresh showdowns on New Year's Eve. It is also worth noting Georgia and Cincinnati played in the Peach Bowl last season and that could be a small factor in the decision making too.