College Football Coaching Carousel: Picks for Every Head Coach Opening

Yes, Jimbo Fisher seems like the obvious choice here. But is Fisher really willing to walk away from his current $9 million annual salary just to start over in the same SEC West?

That's why Mel Tucker would be an excellent choice for the LSU job. In his second season at Michigan State, Tucker has Sparty at 8-1—still with a chance to make it into the College Football Playoff. Per The Athletic's Bruce Feldman, some LSU insiders are "enamored" with Tucker.

He has plenty of SEC and big-time NFL experience, too. In 2000, Tucker was on Nick Saban's LSU staff, coaching the defensive backs. After one year there, he spent four seasons on Jim Tressel's Ohio State staff before moving on to the NFL for 10 seasons. He was a defensive coordinator for the Cleveland Browns, Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears.

Tucker then returned to college football in 2015, rejoining Nick Saban at Alabama as an assistant head coach and defensive backs coach. The Tide won the national title in 2015, and Tucker coached the likes of first-round draft picks Marlon Humphrey and Minkah Fitzpatrick, as well as Eddie Jackson, who all went on to become first-team All-Pros and multiple-time Pro Bowlers.

He then spent the next three seasons (2016-2018) at Georgia as the Dawgs defensive coordinator. His unit was top-20 in total defense all three years in Athens, and he helped recruit Georgia's No. 3-ranked recruiting class in 2017 and the No. 1 overall 2018 class, per 247Sports. In 2017, Georgia made it to the national title game, while Tucker's defense featured future first-round NFL draft picks like Roquan Smith and Deandre Baker. His defense finished sixth nationally in scoring and total defense that season, too.

The one knock against Tucker is he may not have as much head coaching experience as some of LSU's other possible candidates, like Oregon's Mario Cristobal, Louisiana's Billy Napier, Fisher or Penn State's James Franklin. His first season as a head coach came in 2019 with Colorado, where he went 5-7 before leaving for Michigan State. During his first season in East Lansing, the Spartans finished 2-5, but he clearly has MSU on the right track in 2021. However, Tucker's experience coaching—and especially recruiting—in the SEC gives him a big edge.