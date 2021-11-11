Fantasy Basketball 2021: Waive-Wire Advice for Injured NBA Players After Nov. 11

Fantasy Basketball 2021: Waive-Wire Advice for Injured NBA Players After Nov. 11November 11, 2021
The start of the NBA season has not been smooth sailing for certain fantasy basketball players.
If you drafted Jaylen Brown, Collin Sexton, Deandre Ayton, or any combination of the three, you have been stuck in a tough spot off the bat.
Brown is out for at least another week with a hamstring injury, Sexton is sidelined by a torn meniscus and Ayton is dealing with a leg injury.
The good news for fantasy players is they do not have to look far for capable replacements for some of those players.
Ricky Rubio has been fantastic in the last week for the Cleveland Cavaliers, while Frank Kaminsky is producing at a solid rate for the Phoenix Suns.
It is worth looking at players from other teams who are in great form as well, but Rubio and Kaminsky have been too good to pass up.
Ricky Rubio, PG, Cleveland
There is still time to pick up Rubio in some Yahoo fantasy basketball leagues.
Rubio is rostered in 75 percent of Yahoo competitions, per FantasyPros, and his roster percentage should only go up while Sexton is out.
The Spanish point guard produced 57 points in the last two games. He lit up Madison Square Garden with 37 points on Sunday in an unexpected win over the New York Knicks.
He followed that up with 20 points, five rebounds and five assists in a loss on Wednesday to the Washington Wizards.
Rubio is the clear beneficiary of Sexton's absence, and you have to pick him up right now to ride the hot hand until it flames out.
Rubio should still be a No. 2 option at point guard for your fantasy basketball team. At some point, his point production will come back to earth and he will average around 15 points per game.
The 31-year-old is well worth the pickup because he will contribute in the rebounds and assists categories on top of whatever he puts up in the points column.
Frank Kaminsky, C, Phoenix
Rubio's 37-point outburst at MSG lasted three days as the most unexpected individual outing of the NBA season.
Kaminsky topped that on Wednesday, as he produced 31 points off the bench in a 119-109 win over the Portland Trail Blazers.
The former Wisconsin star has been trending upward on the fantasy radar since the start of November as he fills in minutes left open by Ayton's injury.
Prior to Wednesday, Kaminsky had three double-digit point performances. He exceeded any expectations that were set for him against the Blazers.
At his best, Kaminsky can provide the Suns with a double-digit point total and a handful of rebounds to help ease the production void left open by Ayton.
Kaminsky's time on your fantasy basketball roster may be short lived if Ayton returns soon, but it is worth riding his wave of confidence until then.
Nicolas Batum, SF/PF, Los Angeles Clippers
Nicolas Batum features in a more stable role than Rubio and Kaminsky over the course of a full NBA season.
Batum is a key role player on the Los Angeles Clippers roster, and he has more importance right now with Kawhi Leonard out for the long term.
The 32-year-old forward has hit double figures in each of his last five games. He has done most of his damage from three-point range.
Batum is shooting 46.4 percent from three-point range. He knocked down six three-pointers in two of his last four trips to the hardwood.
Batum has had a consistent usage rate all season, and he could be the Clippers' third-best scorer behind Paul George and Reggie Jackson right now.
He is worth the pickup now because of his hot hand and his eligibility at both forward spots in Yahoo leagues. He can be worked around on your roster much easier than other potential waiver-wire candidates.