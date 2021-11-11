Fantasy Basketball 2021: Waive-Wire Advice for Injured NBA Players After Nov. 11

0 of 3

Noah K. Murray/Associated Press

The start of the NBA season has not been smooth sailing for certain fantasy basketball players.

If you drafted Jaylen Brown, Collin Sexton, Deandre Ayton, or any combination of the three, you have been stuck in a tough spot off the bat.

Brown is out for at least another week with a hamstring injury, Sexton is sidelined by a torn meniscus and Ayton is dealing with a leg injury.

The good news for fantasy players is they do not have to look far for capable replacements for some of those players.

Ricky Rubio has been fantastic in the last week for the Cleveland Cavaliers, while Frank Kaminsky is producing at a solid rate for the Phoenix Suns.

It is worth looking at players from other teams who are in great form as well, but Rubio and Kaminsky have been too good to pass up.