Knicks' Biggest Surprises Through Opening 3 Weeks of 2021-22 NBA Season

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

The New York Knicks spent the 2020-21 NBA season laying the foundation for the Tom Thibodeau era.

The plan for this campaign was to build off of that success, and the 'bockers have done that—just probably not in the way they envisioned it.

The personnel hasn't changed a ton since the 2021 playoff run, but the winning formula sure has. That's among the biggest surprises from New York's start.