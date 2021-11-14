Which NBA Teams Have the Best Young Cores Right Now?

11 of 11

The Core: Devin Booker (25), Deandre Ayton (23), Mikal Bridges (25), Cameron Johnson (25), Landry Shamet (24), Jalen Smith (21)

What's to Like?

The Heat's core is the only other one with a Finals appearance, and the Suns have more than two entries—to Miami's Adebayo and Herro—on the list of 25-and-under players who made a real difference in a run of that depth.

Devin Booker is the three-level scoring star every team has to have if it wants to win multiple playoff rounds. Fifteen players have scored at least 9,000 total points since 2015-16, Booker's first season. He's the only guy 25 or younger on that list, which is otherwise populated by MVPs and multi-time All-NBA first-teamers.

Deandre Ayton proved his defensive worth on a playoff stage last year as well. He keyed Phoenix's defense by defending the rim, controlling the boards, bullying the smaller opponents and sticking with the quicker ones. He's a walking double-double with phenomenal hands, and it's unquestionably a positive that he's gone from being horrendous to very good on defense since entering the league. Players with the capacity to identify and improve weaknesses have the most growth potential.

Mikal Bridges is the third key piece, a brilliant wing defender whose length and tenacity are ideal for countering top scoring threats. He takes the pressure off Booker by checking every team's most dangerous guard or wing, although Booker deserves credit for holding up on D during Phoenix's push to the 2021 Finals.

Those are three distinct, non-overlapping roles that have already produced nearly the highest level of winning possible.

What's Not to Like?

This is an older core, which hurts a bit. And it's not like these guys—plus Cameron Johnson, a lights-out shooter at the 4 who can also defend a little—dragged Phoenix to the Finals on their own. Chris Paul and Jae Crowder had a little something to do with that.

Ayton's contract impasse could pull this group apart after the 2021-22 season, and Booker needs to be just a touch better (career hit rate of 35.2 percent) from long range to move into the highest tier of the league's offensive pantheon.

Landry Shamet is 24 and has hit 39.7 percent of his threes across four seasons, but he's bounced around the league a little too much to be a true core piece.

Lastly, Jalen Smith is a pure courtesy mention. He's been a non-factor since Phoenix grabbed him at No. 10 in 2020.

Stats courtesy of NBA.com, Basketball Reference and Cleaning the Glass. Accurate through Nov. 12.