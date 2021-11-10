3 Reasons to Still Believe in the Browns

0 of 3

Bryan Woolston/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns turned a tumultuous week into a celebratory one with their blowout victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Cleveland survived the drama that came with Odell Beckham Jr.'s release and it proved that it could be a better team without the superstar wide receiver.

The Browns are in the mix for the AFC North title and a high playoff spot because only the Tennessee Titans have been able to create separation in the conference standings.

Kevin Stefanski's team has a three-game stretch before the bye that could be vital to its playoff seeding. That starts with Sunday's trip to face the New England Patriots.

Cleveland might have to play that game short-handed since Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton tested positive for COVID-19. ESPN's Adam Schefter noted that both players could still participate on Sunday because they are vaccinated.

Even if they do not play, the Browns have already proven that they can win games without any of their offensive stars on the field.