Every NBA Team's Biggest Disappointment of the Season so Far

0 of 30

Luis Sinco/Getty Images

Now that every NBA team has played out more than 10 percent of its 2021-22 schedule, we can reasonably, albeit not entirely safely, start reading into everything we've so far seen—both good and bad.

This space is for the bad. We already tackled the 10 biggest disappointments of the year. (Fear not, we did surprises, too!) The next natural iteration of that exercise is putting a microscope over every squad's largest letdown to date.

Expectations will be the driving force behind every selection. Inclusions can technically be interpreted as backhanded compliments. Certain players and roster-wide issues are here precisely because they're supposed to be better.

Matters of pure basketball will be our primary focus. The Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons situations suck. The allegations of racism and sexism, among other things, reported about Phoenix Suns governor Robert Sarver must be taken seriously. The same goes for allegations that Portland Trail Blazers team president Neil Olshey has created a toxic work environment. This is all beyond disappointing and cringey and complicated and should not be overlooked. But some of it isn't exactly surprising, and this process is meant to tackle active on-court developments.

All of these early-season bummers are presented with the caveat that they have plenty of time to reverse course. Cold streaks can still warm up in the span of a night or three. But enough basketball has been played for us to start wondering when, if not whether, these sad-face-emojis will correct themselves.