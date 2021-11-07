The 10 Biggest Surprises of the NBA Season so Far

2 of 10

Jeff Haynes/Getty Images

Pretty much everything the Chicago Bulls have done since last year's trade deadline was met with intense debates about the merits of their actions. Every possible stance was represented up and down the takes spectrum. The closest opinion-havers ever came to consensus entering this season: defensive expectations—or lack thereof.

Chicago would be a bad defensive team because it planned on playing DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic at the same time, and because it didn't have much, if any, backup-center depth, and because, well, it just had to be.

Sheesh, were those people wrong. For now, anyway. (Related: I am "those people.")

The Bulls are fifth in points allowed per possession, a standing that outstrips their offensive efficiency (eighth), and that they've thus far maintained without Patrick Williams, who's expected to miss the rest of the season after suffering a dislocated left wrist. Eight games does not have to be telltale of everything, but at the same time: MY GOD.

Head coach Billy Donovan has his troops playing an ultra-aggressive style, and it's working. Chicago is third in deflections per game and fifth in opponent turnover percentage, all while keeping a top-11 foul rate. Pick-and-roll ball-handlers look visibly flustered by the Bulls' activity in the half-court, and rival offenses have not been able to capitalize on Chicago's frantic perimeter presence by bumping up their second-chance opportunities.

Skeptics will have no problem ascribing the Bulls' success to luck. But their vitals don't scream "Happy accident!" Opponents should hit more than 35.2 percent of their wide-open threes, but Chicago aims to limit those looks and is not getting a huge long-range-defense boost in the aggregate.

Favorable scheduling feels like the largest concern. The Bulls have beaten just one top-10 offense (Utah Jazz) and faced just three overall. Nearly half of their games have come versus bottom-four offenses in the Detroit Pistons (twice) and New Orleans Pelicans.

That context matters. So do the results. And Chicago has done a pretty good job of gobbling up some low-hanging fruit amid—things like ensuring DeMar DeRozan is always playing with at least two of Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso and Javonte Green, all of whom have been defending their butts off.

Expecting the Bulls to sustain a top-five mark goes a touch too far. Their defense currently improves by a team-high 20.5 points per 100 possessions with DeRozan on the floor. That seems untenable given his squads have only ever been statistically better when he plays on the less glamorous twice before. But enough time has passed to at least rethink the preconceptions assigned to the Bulls defense. It might not suck, or even be bad, after all.