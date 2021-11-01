The 10 Biggest Disappointments of the NBA Season so Far

0 of 10

Ronald Cortes/Getty Images

Enough of the NBA's 2021-22 regular season has unfolded to begin reacting to the biggest shocks and starkest letdowns. Let's start with the latter.

Missed expectations are the impetus behind every inclusion. If you're disappointed the Oklahoma City Thunder have a bottom-three offense and defense, I applaud your hopeless romanticism, but I'm also not sure what to tell you.

Only matters of pure basketball will be put under our microscope. Put another way: This is a Kyrie Irving- and Ben Simmons-free space. Matters of youth and development will also be bounced from consideration. Inexperience demands patience, and certain cases, such as Killian Hayes' fourth-quarter playing time, are a drag but not a true gut punch.

Disappointments fueled mostly by injury are excluded, as well. Let the Indiana Pacers perimeter rotation get healthy before entering panic mode. (Related: Welcome back, Caris LeVert!) Give the Milwaukee Bucks' defense a pass while Jrue Holiday, Brook Lopez and Donte DiVincenzo have played a combined 71 minutes. Et cetera, et cetera, et cetera.

Every early-season bummer is presented with the caveat that they have plenty of time to reverse course. Cold streaks can warm up in the span of a night or two. Stats and rankings can heavily shift by the day. This is merely a look at teams and players (and game-play details) that have underachieved so far.