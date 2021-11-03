Best 2021-22 Sleeper Bets for Every Major NBA Award

0 of 6

Calling all NBA bettors who make it their mission to hunt for bargains and/or step out on potentially lucrative, albeit possibly flimsy, limbs: We have some sleeper awards picks for you.

These selections are not based on how the results should pan out. Many of these players are already and will remain mainstays in their respective categories. They are here instead because their odds of picking up the hardware, as listed at FanDuel, remain wildly undervalued and, therefore, extremely tantalizing.

This exercise will cover the six year-end accolades that have lines on which to wager: Coach of the Year, Rookie of the Year, Most Improved Player, Sixth Man of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year and MVP. Candidates for Executive of the Year have my condolences.

Anyone laying 30-1 odds or better is automatically excluded from consideration. Coach of the Year is the lone exception. There are, after all, only 30 head honchos from which to choose. The cutoff will be lowered to 15-1 for that award.

And finally, these sleeper picks are not the only dark-horse investments worth a look. They are the best bets that seek to juggle their potential return with the likelihood they actually take home their year-end honor. Utah Jazz fans are encouraged to remember this when they don't see Rudy Gobert (+10000) get the MVP nod.