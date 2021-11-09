Ranking the Heisman Favorites Heading into Week 11

0 of 6

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

Time is running out on the 2021 Heisman Trophy race, and that naturally brings intrigue. But, my fellow award-watchers, it was not a great weekend for contenders.

Alabama's Bryce Young and Ohio State's C.J. Stroud put up decent numbers. Both quarterbacks, however, nearly had a game-changing turnover in uncomfortable wins, and Stroud in particular made a few glaring mistakes throughout his day.

Elsewhere, the first loss of the season stung Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III and Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman.

Texas running back Bijan Robinson officially dropped off the radar because the Longhorns keep on losing, too.

The bright side? This is still a hotly contested award! The final four weekends of the season feature a stack of marquee games, so there will be plenty of movement to come.

B/R's Heisman Trophy update is released every Tuesday. The order focuses on the current favorites for the award and ranks those players as if votes were due today.