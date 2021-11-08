Fantasy Basketball 2021: Lineup Advice for NBA Week 4

1 of 3

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

Admittedly, the feast-or-famine phenomenon playing out with LaMarcus Aldridge's stat lines makes this a somewhat risky recommendation. Case in point: He just spent his Sunday snapping a four-game double-digit scoring streak by misfiring on all three of his field-goal attempts and finishing with just two points.

Having said that, it's probably smart to put more stock into the four outings that preceded Sunday's stinker than the dud itself. During that stretch, he was good for 15.8 points per night, which he tallied on a blistering 65.9 percent shooting clip.

His mid-range jumper is cotton-soft, his offensive opportunities are typically reliable (10.3 field-goal attempts per game) and his rebounding numbers are adequate (5.0 in 21.7 minutes per game).

The Nets face a four-game slate this week, and the only above-average defense they face belongs to the Chicago Bulls (seventh in efficiency, per NBA.com). The scheduling gods should have the big fella positioned to get his uber-efficient scoring back on track.