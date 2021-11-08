3 Takeaways from Giants' Week 9 Win

1 of 3

John Munson/Associated Press

The Giants defense gave up 403 total yards Sunday, so it was far from a perfect performance. But the unit delivered some big plays at opportune times, two of them courtesy of McKinney, who is showing why New York took him in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft.

McKinney notched a pair of interceptions, both of which came at times when the Giants needed it. His first was a pick-six that marked the first touchdown of his NFL career and gave New York the lead. Then he intercepted Las Vegas quarterback Derek Carr again with five minutes, 12 seconds to go in the fourth quarter. Six plays later, Gano booted a 38-yard field goal that pushed the Giants' lead to seven.

McKinney has four interceptions in his sophomore season, and the first two also came in the same game (a Week 6 loss to the Los Angeles Rams). And it shouldn't be a surprise that it only took until his fourth career interception in his 15th NFL game to get into the end zone given his approach on turnovers.

"My mentality every time I get the ball is to get yards and try to make a play, make a touchdown for our team," McKinney said, per The Athletic's Dan Duggan.

With McKinney roaming the secondary, the Giants may have more big-time plays coming on defense.