B/R's College Football Weekly Awards: Week 10

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

One week, you're on top of the college football world. Seven days later, you're the reason someone else is.

Such is the cruel reality for Michigan State, which pulled off a comeback win over rival Michigan in Week 9. But on Saturday, the Spartans headed to Purdue with College Football Playoff dreams and left West Lafayette with their first loss of the season.

MSU wasn't alone, though. Wake Forest also joined the ranks of the defeated, falling to North Carolina in a high-scoring game.

Those results headline a busy Week 10 in which upsets returned, two power-conference coaches felt their job security drop, and two programs finally picked up a win.

If you're new here, hello! Every Monday this season, B/R will distribute a handful of awards. Some will review the previous weekend's slate, and others will preview what's coming up. A few topics might be humorous or downright strange.