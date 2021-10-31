Gary Patterson, TCU Mutually Agree to Part Ways; Jerry Kill Named Interim HC

John E. Moore III/Getty Images

The TCU Horned Frogs football team and head coach Gary Patterson have mutually agreed to part ways amid a three-game losing streak.

TCU athletic director Jeremiah Donati noted the school asked Patterson to continue to lead the team for the rest of the season, but the coach declined:

Special assistant Jerry Kill was promoted to interim head coach.

Drew Davison of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram first reported the news of the coaching change.

Patterson stepping down represents the end of an era for TCU. He's the winningest coach in program history with a record of 181-79. The 61-year-old led the Horned Frogs to six conference titles and nine bowl game wins, including the 2011 Rose Bowl and 2014 Peach Bowl.

TCU won double-digit games 11 times under Patterson, including a 13-0 season in 2010 that culminated with a No. 2 ranking in the final AP poll. In the first year of the College Football Playoff in 2014, the Horned Frogs finished sixth in the final ranking after going 12-1.

Patterson started at TCU in 1998 as a defensive coordinator. He was promoted to head coach in December 2000 when Dennis Franchione left to take the head coaching position at Alabama. Patterson, who was in his 21st season as TCU head coach, was the second-longest tenured head coach in FBS.

TCU fell to Kansas State on Saturday 31-12 to fall to 3-5 and 1-4 in the Big 12 this year. The Horned Frogs offense is averaging just 20 points during its three-game skid.

Donati will begin the search for a new head coach immediately.