49ers' Rooting Guide for NFL Playoff Implications of Week 9

0 of 3

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers come into Week 9 in a cluster of teams with three wins in the NFC standings.

Kyle Shanahan's team is in ninth place in the overall NFC standings and it needs to start making a run to catch up with the New Orleans Saints in sixth place.

The Niners can gain a massive amount of confidence on Sunday if they beat the Arizona Cardinals, a task that might be easier with Kyler Murray dealing with an ankle injury.

San Francisco does not have the easiest upcoming schedule. Nothing is really easy in the NFC West. But it has three of its next four contests at Levi's Stadium.

If the 49ers take advantage of their home cooking and get some help elsewhere, they could make a surge up the NFC standings in November.