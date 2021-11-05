Lakers News: LeBron James' Injury Update, Praise for Russell Westbrook and More

0 of 3

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

It's been a strange start to the 2021-22 NBA season for the Los Angeles Lakers.

There have been a few muscle flexes along the way that show why so many liked this club to escape the Western Conference. There have been more injury issues, which was probably expected given the collective age of this roster. However, the injury bug has hit their young players the hardest.

There have been more wins than losses, so it could be worse. But there have also been two losses to the lowly Oklahoma City Thunder, so it could also be much better.

Let's dive into the latest news dispatch out of Laker Land.