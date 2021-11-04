Braves Parade 2021: Route, Live Stream and Expectations

Eric Gay/Associated Press

The Atlanta Braves ended a two-plus decade dry spell Tuesday night with a 7-0 dismantling of the Houston Astros for their first World Series title since 1995 and Friday, they celebrate their triumph.

The team will hold a championship parade that will kickoff at Peachtree and Marietta Streets and culminate with the arrival of the Commissioner's Trophy to Truist Park. Players will interact and pay tribute to fans along the way.

The parade will also feature a concert from Atlanta natives Ludacris and Big Boi inside the stadium. Tickets are free but must be reserved ahead of time, according to a press release from the organization.

Braves World Series Parade Information

Date: Friday, November 5

Time: 12:00 p.m.

Watch: MLB Network

Stream: MLB.com

Expectations

There will be plenty to celebrate as Atlanta returns the Commissioner's Trophy to a city that has longed for it since Chipper Jones, David Justice, Javy Lopez and Fred McGriff formed one of the most formidable units in team history.

This year's team and its fans will celebrate Jorge Soler obliterating a ball that ended up beyond the railroad tracks outside Truist Park and Ian Johnson and the rest of the team's bullpen, which stunted the high-powered Astros offense and made such a victory possible.

They will celebrate a team that entered the postseason with the fewest wins of any competing clubs and still won the title.

They will celebrate the face of the team, Freddie Freeman, who tacked on the seventh and final run of the Brave's unforgettable postseason "in what might have been his final at-bat with the organization," as Joe Buck reminded viewers.

The Fox broadcaster caught a considerable amount of heat from fans for his call and its timing, but that does not make it any less valid.

Freeman has expressed his desire to remain with the team, stating before Game 3 of the World Series, "I think everyone in this room knows I want to stay here," via Mike Puma of the New York Post. "I’ve put on this uniform — since 2007 I got to put on a Braves uniform with the Gulf Coast League team. It’s all I’ve ever known."

He continued, "It hasn’t hit me because I’m trying to put that off because of a little bit more important things at task right now."

The things at task have been accomplished and now, Freeman's future with the team is uncertain.

Whether he stays or goes, though, is a question for a time beyond Friday's celebration. Both he and the fans in Atlanta have earned the opportunity to celebrate a championship win that seemed unlikely earlier in the season and as late as the beginning of the postseason.

A complete performance on baseball's grandest stage, featuring superb pitching and an offensive onslaught, fueled the team to a win that will reverberate through Atlanta long after Freeman has retired and the parade has concluded.

Cheers and partying will define Friday's festivities, as they should, and talk of Freeman's status with the team will resume after.