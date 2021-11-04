Braves Parade 2021: Predictions, Viewing Info for World Series Celebration

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The Atlanta Braves have won their first World Series in 26 years, defeating the Houston Astros in Tuesday's Game 6 to take the series 4-2. It's just the team's second championship overall after moving to Atlanta in 1966.

That calls for a parade.

The team announced a two-part celebration to take place Friday in Atlanta, beginning in the city with the parade and culminating at Truist Park with a concert featuring Atlanta natives Ludacris and Big Boi.

Fans can expect to see World Series MVP, right fielder Jorge Soler; club hero Freddie Freeman; ace Max Fried and more commemorate their well-earned victory.

Everything you need to know about the day of the celebration, including the parade route, street closures, ticket information, COVID-19 requirements and more, can be found below.

Atlanta Braves World Series Parade

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Date: Friday, Nov. 5

Start time: 12 p.m.

Route: Begins begin at the corner of Marietta Street NW and Peachtree Street; travels north up Peachtree to 10th Street. Second phase at Cobb Parkway, beginning at the corner of Riverwood Parkway and culminating at Circle 75 Parkway.

Tickets: Free and available on the Braves' website Thursday at 10:30 a.m. ET for Premium and A-List Members and 11:30 a.m. for Braves Insiders; available to the general public at 1 p.m.

TV: Live broadcast on Bally Sports South and Bally Sports Southeast

The Braves' run to the World Series title has excited the country even beyond fans of the team. Game 6 averaged 14.3 million viewers, which was up from 12.6 million viewers last year.

For Braves fans outside Atlanta, the parade action will be televised on Bally Sports South and Bally Sports Southeast. For fans in the city, with some pre-planning, the parade is the perfect way to celebrate the team.

Though the parade begins at 12 p.m. ET Friday, Atlanta police encourage viewers to line up along the route (see above) by 11 a.m. This is important, because once the parade begins, the area will be closed off. Officials are recommending viewers take public transportation.

The procession is expected to reach Cobb County by 2 p.m. ET.

There will be about 20 vehicles in the parade convoy, including six double-decker buses.

The city and surrounding counties have already closed multiple school districts on Friday, including Atlanta, Cobb County, Clayton County, DeKalb County, Douglas County, Fulton County and Marietta.

As for streets to avoid, expect heavy traffic on Cobb Parkway (Riverwood Parkway to Battery Ave.) and its cross streets.

The concert inside Truist Park following the procession is free to attend, but tickets must be reserved in advance (see above).

Championship parades are always something of a wild card. They are one of the few opportunities where pro athletes, with impeccably molded images, are able to cut loose and get a little wild. When the champagne is flowing, the speeches become a must-watch event.

And when you're an 88-win team that found yourself, against all odds, in the National League Division Series...then the League Championship Series...then the World Series, you're probably going to be cutting loose pretty hard.