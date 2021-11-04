How Teams Outside the Top 4 Can Get into the College Football Playoff

2 of 5

Jeff Dean/Associated Press

I am so sorry, Cincinnati.

The Bearcats have gone 17-1 dating back to the 2020 season. And despite being undefeated with a huge road win against No. 9 Notre Dame, the committee still, apparently, doesn't have a lot of respect for Cincinnati.

The Bearcats are ranked sixth in the country, and it looks highly unlikely that Cincy will become the playoff's first Group of Five team to crack the Top Four. It's incredibly disappointing, watching how good Cincy has been all season. As far as a reasoning for putting the Bearcats at No. 6, CFP chairman Gary Barta told reporters it's directly because of something Cincy has no control over—it being a Group of Five team playing a non-Power Five schedule.

"The committee has great respect for Cincinnati," he said on ESPN. "The win at Notre Dame is really impressive. When you look at their schedule after that, who else did they beat? That was the question."

It seems pretty unfair to punish Cincy for not being able to play a Power Five schedule. It looks like Cincy will continue to win out, too. The Bearcats' last four remaining games are against Tulsa, South Florida, SMU and East Carolina. SMU is the best remaining opponent on Cincinnati's regular-season schedule—the Mustangs are 7-1 and third in the AAC standings.

The Bearcats look on track to face their fellow undefeated team in the conference, Houston, in the AAC Championship. Even if Cincy wins that game big, the Bearcats will need a lot of help to crack the Top Four.

For starters, it would be ideal for Cincy to have at least a couple of conference champions with two losses. A two-loss team has never made it into the playoff, so having a two-loss Ohio State Big Ten champion or a two-loss Oregon win the Pac-12 would be a good start for the Bearcats. Outside of that, Auburn upsetting Alabama and going to the SEC Championship Game over the Tide would be another shot for Cincy.

For now, it appears as though the committee hasn't learned its lesson from 2017. That year, undefeated UCF finished its regular season 12-0 but was only ranked as high as 12th. The Knights then upset No. 7 Auburn in the Peach Bowl. At least the committee ranked Cincy inside the top 10 this time, but it looks like the Bearcats will need a lot more help from other teams if they want a shot at the playoff.

That, and blowing out their remaining opponents would be a start.