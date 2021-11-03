Lakers News: LeBron on Start to Season; Russell Westbrook Talks Defense, More

2 of 3

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Westbrook's first few games as a Lakers left plenty to be desired, and coach Frank Vogel admitted that Westbrook settling into a role would require "an adjustment period."

This, of course, meant that it would take time for Westbrook to mesh offensively with James and Davis. However, it also meant that Westbrook would need to adapt to a different defensive philosophy under Vogel.

Westbrook recently talked about the learning process and how Vogel has helped him adapt.

"It's a concept where you rely a lot on bigs," Westbrook said, per Jacob Rude of Silver Screen and Roll. "Just kind of figuring out a way of being able to chase guards and send them to the bigs, and I'm more accustomed to sometimes going down and chasing down blocks and pursuing for steals. ...But (it's) nothing that I haven't seen before, just obviously now I'm getting a lot more accustomed to doing it."

For Westbrook, it's all about learning his role and sticking to it.

"Frank has been a hell of a defensive coach and coach in general, and he knows what he’s doing. My job is to make sure that I fulfill the things that he’s asking me to do," he said.

Through eight games, Westbrook is averaging 1.5 steals and 6.9 defensive rebounds.