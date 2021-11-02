3 Takeaways from Chiefs' Week 8 Win

0 of 3

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs moved back to .500 with a critical win over the New York Giants on Monday night. While the Giants aren't a conference opponent or even a realistic Super Bowl threat, dropping this game would have been disastrous for Kansas City's postseason chances.

Even with the win, the 4-4 Chiefs find themselves tied for last place in the AFC West. A loss would have left them alone in the division basement.

While getting the win is big for Kansas City, it wasn't a pretty victory. The defense played one of its best games of the season, but Patrick Mahomes and the offense continue to look out of sync. They struggled to outpace the 2-6 Giants, which is not what one would expect from the defending AFC champions.

To put it bluntly, the Chiefs aren't looking or playing like a Super Bowl team right now. Here are three other takeaways from Monday night's 20-17 win over New York.