B/R Recruiting: Top CFB Commits Who Could Be Impacted by Coaching Changes

When recruits commit to a school, a lot of factors are involved, such as distance from home, potential playing time, ability to win a national title and more.

Perhaps no bigger factor exists than the relationship they build with the coaching staff, though. That's why whenever there is turmoil in a program's coaching ranks, it's nearly guaranteed to put the recruiting situation in limbo.

We've already seen it this year, with USC and LSU agreeing to part ways with Clay Helton and Ed Orgeron, respectively. That means plenty of high-profile recruits could explore their options.

TCU has some high-level recruits making a change, and others such as Florida and Virginia Tech could break with their head coaches too.

Then there are there's the speculation surrounding Penn State's James Franklin (USC) and Michigan State's Mel Tucker (LSU) that could impact those stellar classes.

Some of the high-profile pledges below are at least entertaining the idea of finding a new home. Others could do the same if speculation turns into reality and other elite programs look around for their next coach.