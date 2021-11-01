3 Takeaways from Eagles' Week 8 Win

0 of 3

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles aren't among the best teams in the NFL this season. However, they proved Sunday afternoon that they are also far from the worst.

On the road against the winless Detroit Lions, the Eagles cruised to a 44-6 victory. Philadelphia scored the first 41 points of the game and didn't allow Detroit to score until Jermar Jefferson got into the end zone on an 8-yard touchdown run with a little more than seven minutes to go in the fourth quarter.

It was the Eagles' first win since Week 5 against the Carolina Panthers, and they entered the day having lost five of their previous six games. Philadelphia is 3-5 and will look to build some momentum heading into its final nine games of the regular season.

Here are three takeaways from the Eagles' Week 8 win.