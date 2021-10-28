Knicks Biggest Takeaways from Opening Games of 2021-22 NBA Season

0 of 3

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

The New York Knicks have three wins to show for their first four games of the 2021-22 NBA season.

Their only defeat was a head-scratcher, as they somehow stumbled against an Orlando Magic team that may not win 20 games this year. But they thumped the same Magic squad by 25 points two nights earlier, so maybe they just snoozed through the second matchup.

More importantly, the Knicks scored an opening night win over the Boston Celtics (in double overtime, no less) and earned a double-digit triumph over the Philadelphia 76ers, last season's No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

New York looks good. How good isn't clear yet, but whether or not the Knicks are good shouldn't be up for debate. That's the macro-level takeaway for the team. Instead, let's examine three micro-level takeaways about this roster.