World Series 2021: Odds, Prop Bets,Score Prediction for Braves vs. Astros Game 2

The Houston Astros put themselves in a tough spot with their Game 1 loss in the 2021 World Series.

Houston is down one game to Atlanta, and another loss will put it at a serious disadvantage when the series heads to Georgia.

The Astros need more production out of the top half of their order to level the series in Wednesday's Game 2.

In Game 1, Houston's top five hitters went 4-for-20, while Atlanta's players in the same positions were 8-for-23.

Michael Brantley had the only memorable plate performance from Houston's top half in Game 1. He may have to serve as the catalyst for the Houston order in Game 2.

World Series Game 2 Odds

Money Line: Houston (-125; bet $125 to win $100); Atlanta (+105; bet $100 to win $105)

Run Line: Houston (-1.5; +170); Atlanta (+1.5; -200)

Over/Under: 8.5

Best Prop Bets

Michael Brantley Over 1.5 Total Bases (+125)

Brantley produced the most hits of any player in Game 1.

The Houston outfielder went 3-for-5 at the dish with one double and two singles.

Brantley comes into Game 2 with a five-game postseason hitting streak. He hit safely in all but one of his 11 games in three playoff rounds.

The 34-year-old did not face trouble against some of the top American League pitchers in the first two rounds, so the Game 2 matchup with Max Fried should not faze him much.

Brantley's playoff splits against left- and right-handed pitchers have been fairly even. He has a .760 OPS and nine hits versus righties and a .720 OPS and eight base knocks against southpaws.

Those numbers are better than the splits from the regular season, when his OPS was close to 400 points different.

Houston needs Brantley to be the offensive catalyst against Fried in case Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman and others continue to struggle.

If Brantley reaches base at the start of innings, he could set up Carlos Correa or Kyle Tucker for RBI opportunities. Correa had an RBI in Game 1, and Tucker had two hits out of the No. 6 hole.

If that scenario comes to fruition, Brantley will easily eclipse his total base prop for Game 2.

Adam Duvall Over 0.5 Hits (-145)

A handful of the Atlanta sluggers have low prop numbers to record a hit.

Adam Duvall has the lowest number on the Game 2 board for the matchup against Jose Urquidy.

Duvall started the World Series by going 1-for-4 with one of Atlanta's two home runs. Jorge Soler had the other.

Duvall recorded a hit in three of his last four road playoff games. He reached base safely in Games 3 and 4 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The risk you run with picking Duvall on the hit prop is his high strikeout rate of late. Duvall struck out 10 times in the last five games. He whiffed multiple times in four of those contests.

However, Duvall carries the best value on the board to record a hit, and with his power and run-producing capabilities, it is worth the risk at that price.

Score Prediction

Atlanta 5, Houston 3

Atlanta's lineup has the more trustworthy bats than Houston right now.

The National League East champion produced 12 hits in Game 1, and it got off to a fast start with Soler's home run, Ozzie Albies' single and Austin Riley's double in the first inning.

Atlanta had three more hits in the second inning, while Charlie Morton limited the Houston lineup to a single hit in the first two frames.

Max Fried is capable of turning in a similar output as Morton to allow the Atlanta bats to take the lead.

Fried has the advantage on paper over Jose Urquidy, who failed to make it out of the second inning in his lone postseason start against the Boston Red Sox.

Urquidy is the fresher pitcher of the two, but Fried has been able to work in a consistent rhythm on normal rest throughout the postseason.

If Urquidy receives better support from the Houston lineup, the American League champion can level up the series, but it may be hard to believe that will happen after Game 1.

Statistics obtained from Baseball Reference.

