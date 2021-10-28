Lakers' Biggest Takeaways from Opening Games of 2021-22 NBA Season

0 of 3

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers completed their first week of the 2021-22 NBA season with two wins, two losses and a ton of question marks.

The defense has struggled, which was at least somewhat expected given the offseason changes and current injury report. The offense has been fine, which again measures up to expectations considering the talent level but also the spacing concerns and inevitable adjustment period for Russell Westbrook. Some rotation players have argued for more minutes, and others have possibly started playing their way out of significant roles.

There's plenty to learn about the Lakers already, but the following three takeaways feel of particular importance going forward.