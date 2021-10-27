3 Players That Raiders Must Consider Trading for at 2021 NFL Trade DeadlineOctober 27, 2021
3 Players That Raiders Must Consider Trading for at 2021 NFL Trade Deadline
The Las Vegas Raiders have established themselves as a true Super Bowl contender in the AFC.
Before the November 2 trade deadline, the Raiders should act like a postseason team and be aggressive on the trade market.
The Raiders can't be complacent about their spot atop the AFC West. The Los Angeles Chargers are playing well, and the Kansas City Chiefs could fix things sooner rather than later.
With that in mind, the Raiders should explore upgrades on both sides of the ball during their Week 8 bye.
Las Vegas could return to the field in Week 9 with an extra offensive weapon for Derek Carr, or a reinforcement or two on defense that could help it remain on top of the division.
Evan Engram
A trade for Evan Engram could be complicated since the Raiders play the New York Giants in Week 9.
But if the Raiders could find a way to add Engram through a trade, it would instantly improve their collection of passing options around Carr.
Engram played well in Week 7 against the Carolina Panthers, as he hauled in six receptions for 44 yards with New York's receiving corps depleted by injuries.
New York's injury situation may be one of the reasons why it is hesitant to trade Engram. If the tight end is dealt, the Giants will not have much around Daniel Jones to help him develop.
The injuries could also be the reason why the Giants are more open to making a trade. If New York believes the gap between itself and the Dallas Cowboys or the wildcard spots is too big, it could offload some assets for draft picks.
Engram would not be the No. 1 tight end in Las Vegas, but he could be a terrific supporting piece to Darren Waller.
Carr is more than comfortable using his tight ends across the middle, and he would thrive with a dual-threat approach at the position.
If the Raiders feel comfortable with Foster Moreau backing up Waller, then they should dip into the wide receiver trade market instead.
James Washington
James Washington has not done enough in the Pittsburgh Steelers offense to feel secure about his roster spot.
Washington earned one target and nine receiving yards in Week 6 even though the Steelers were without JuJu Smith-Schuster.
It is clear that Pittsburgh values other wide receivers over Washington, and he could benefit from a fresh start somewhere else.
The Raiders have a nice collection of wide receivers, led by Henry Ruggs III and Hunter Renfrow, but they could use a little more depth after veteran backup Willie Snead requested and was granted his release, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Washington would provide Carr with another deep threat to use alongside Ruggs, which could open up shorter routes for Waller and help Renfrow create space 10-15 yards from scrimmage.
Las Vegas could make a bigger splash than Washington on the wide receiver market, but it has a solid one-two punch in Ruggs and Renfrow, and Waller plays like he is a wideout.
Washington had 392 receiving yards and five touchdowns a year ago. If the Raiders used him right, he could help the Raiders become a more dynamic passing offense.
Marcus Maye
Marcus Maye could be the latest star safety to be traded by the New York Jets.
The AFC East side may be more inclined to trade players in the next week because Zach Wilson is down with an injury, with Mike White or the recently acquired Joe Flacco likely to be at quarterback for a few weeks.
New York should look to offload Maye and a few of its other top stars to allow younger players to get more time and to collect more draft picks.
Las Vegas is set in the front seven, but it could use a bit more depth in the secondary as it tries to hold on to the top spot in the AFC West.
Maye has 35 tackles, three tackles for loss and a quarterback hit in four games this season. He would bring a more veteran presence to the position that currently features Trevon Moehrig and Johnathan Abram.
A trade for Maye would be a statement of intent from the Raiders. It would also bring more stability to the safety position and take some pressure off Moehrig and Abram to make every play. Both played 100 percent of the defensive snaps Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.
If Las Vegas makes a secondary upgrade, it might be better equipped to deal with Buffalo, Cincinnati or Tennessee in a potential playoff clash.
Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference.