3 Players That Raiders Must Consider Trading for at 2021 NFL Trade Deadline

0 of 3

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The Las Vegas Raiders have established themselves as a true Super Bowl contender in the AFC.

Before the November 2 trade deadline, the Raiders should act like a postseason team and be aggressive on the trade market.

The Raiders can't be complacent about their spot atop the AFC West. The Los Angeles Chargers are playing well, and the Kansas City Chiefs could fix things sooner rather than later.

With that in mind, the Raiders should explore upgrades on both sides of the ball during their Week 8 bye.

Las Vegas could return to the field in Week 9 with an extra offensive weapon for Derek Carr, or a reinforcement or two on defense that could help it remain on top of the division.