Early Heat Checks for NBA's Top 2022 Free Agents

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

The 2021-22 NBA season is a contract year for a number of high-profile players. Big performances now could mean big paydays this summer. Failing to meet expectations could cost some of the following names millions.

There won't be much cap space available, but there are still mechanisms (like the sign-and-trade) for hefty deals for the likes of James Harden, Bradley Beal, Zach LaVine and others.

Have those and other top free agents made or lost money in this early portion of the season? It's probably too early to say definitively, but there are certainly signs for everyone on the list.

Let's examine those signs, break out the imaginary thermometer and take some temperatures on upcoming free agents.