Luka Doncic, Trae Young, 2018 Rookie Class Set NBA Record $1B in Contract Extensions

The 2018 rookie class set an NBA record for contract extensions after Jaren Jackson Jr.'s four-year, $105 million deal with the Memphis Grizzlies took that draft class over a billion dollars in extension agreements, per ESPN's Bobby Marks.

That number could rise ahead of Monday's 6 p.m. ET deadline for such extensions. The top overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft, Phoenix's DeAndre Ayton, is the most notable member yet to sign an extension.

