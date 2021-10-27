3 Players That Browns Must Consider Trading for at 2021 NFL Trade Deadline

0 of 3

The Cleveland Browns headed into the 2021 season as the most hyped iteration of the team since the franchise returned to the league in 1999. This year has been a living example of how difficult success is to sustain in the NFL.

That isn't to say this season is over. The Browns are still in the playoff race and remain a player in the AFC North race.

However, their depth continues to be tested all over the field. There are few position groups on the roster that haven't been impacted by injuries. From the offensive line, to the secondary to quarterback, there are injuries that have pressed backups into the lineup and could continue to be an issue moving forward.

There are still options for the team to address those needs. Free agency remains an option, but the ability to trade with other teams is dwindling. With the Nov. 2 trade deadline rapidly approaching, the Browns are running out of time to make a move that could help them reach their potential this season.

Should general manager Andrew Berry decide to make a move, here are three players who would be worth targeting based on what the team needs and who could be available.