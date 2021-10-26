Ranking the Heisman Favorites Heading into Week 9

0 of 7

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

Heading into the 2021 season, the ACC featured three quarterbacks who were popular Heisman Trophy candidates.

D.J. Uiagalelei, Sam Howell and D'Eriq King are no longer in the race, however. No, this ACC group is now comprised of Kenny Pickett, Brennan Armstrong and Sam Hartman.

It's a strange season, folks!

Armstrong and Hartman are officially on the Heisman radar, while Pickett joins the list of ranked contenders. They're all facing an uphill climb to catch Alabama QB Bryce Young, who continues to put together a fantastic first year as a starter.

But the ACC trio is officially on the board in Week 9. Ultimately, that's an impactful place to be.

B/R's Heisman Trophy update is released every Tuesday. The order focuses on the current favorites for the award and ranks those players as if votes were due today.