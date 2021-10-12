Ranking the Heisman Favorites Heading into Week 7

0 of 6

Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press

Right as Bryce Young created a bit of separation in the 2021 Heisman Trophy race, the slight gap promptly closed. The award may be several weeks from having a clear front-runner again.

And that is a fantastic thing for college football.

Young and fellow SEC quarterback Matt Corral remain the favorites, but several players aren't terribly far behind. Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder, Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III and Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud lead the chasing group, which has officially lost Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler.

Additionally, a new face has joined the Heisman race in advance of his team's first true showdown this season.

B/R's Heisman Trophy update is released every Tuesday. The order focuses on the current favorites for the award and ranks those players as if votes were due today.