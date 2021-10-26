Astros vs. Braves: Who Has the Edge at Every Position in 2021 World Series?

0 of 12

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

The 2021 World Series will begin Tuesday night from Minute Maid Park in Houston, as the Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros square off for a best-of-seven series to decide who will reign supreme in the baseball world.

Both teams punched their ticket to the Fall Classic with Game 6 wins in the League Championship Series, which meant three off days for the Astros and two off days for the Braves before the World Series gets underway.

That will allow both teams to reshuffle their starting rotations and to rest up before the 8:09 ET first pitch on Tuesday evening.

Before the series begins, let's take a position-by-position look at which team has the edge at each spot on the diamond. Baseball is a game where the sum of a team can be greater than its parts, but this should serve as a good preview of what's to come in the series ahead.

Regular-season production, more recent postseason production, and overall track record all played a role in determining who held the edge.