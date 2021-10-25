The 10 Players Who Will Decide the Astros vs. Braves 2021 World Series Winner

0 of 10

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The World Series matchup is set with the Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros poised to battle it out for a title. It's time to start breaking down all things Fall Classic.

In any series, a handful of players are X-factors who will play a major part in who comes out on top.

That's the focus here, as we've highlighted 10 players—five from each team—set to help decide who is crowned World Series champion in 2021.

Both teams will need to play at a high level to hoist the trophy, but these players can tip the scales in their team's favor with strong performances.

Off we go.