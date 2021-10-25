3 Takeaways from Raiders' Week 7 Win

1 of 3

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

For anybody who doubted Derek Carr's ability to lead the Raiders' offense to success, he's proved them wrong through the first seven weeks of the 2021 season.

The 30-year-old is doing a stellar job, and that continued Sunday, when he completed 31 of his 34 passing attempts and overcame a first-quarter interception to have one of his best showings yet.

Carr has thrown multiple touchdown passes in six of Las Vegas' first seven games, and he's thrown for 323 or more yards five times, including each of the past two weeks. In his eighth season as the Raiders' starting QB, he's having one of the best years of his career.

What has been the key to the Fresno State product's recent success? Having fun.

"Sometimes you forget that, among a lot of the questions, a lot of the things going on, it's still a game," Carr said, per ESPN's Paul Gutierrez. "You've got to remind yourself, 'Have fun when you hit the field.' The last two weeks, I've just tried to remind myself of that."

If Carr keeps playing this well, he and the Raiders are going to have a lot more fun down the stretch. And there's no reason to think that won't happen as this offense continues to jell.