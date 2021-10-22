LSU vs. Ole Miss: Top Prospects, Storylines, Odds for B/R's Game of the Week

0 of 4

Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press

In a relatively tight race, the B/R Game of the Week features the LSU Tigers and 12th-ranked Ole Miss Rebels.

LSU's trip to Oxford garnered 33.5 percent of your 5,796 votes, defeating a couple of rivalry games and a critical Pac-12 matchup. The other choices in Week 8 were USC at No. 13 Notre Dame (23.6 percent), No. 10 Oregon at UCLA (23.4) and Tennessee at No. 4 Alabama (19.5).

And this SEC contest is loaded with intrigue.

Though the Rebels improved to 5-1 last time out, they are dealing with major injury concerns. LSU, meanwhile, upset Florida—then reached a "separation agreement" with head coach Ed Orgeron, yet he will be roaming the sidelines Saturday.

Rest assured, those storylines will be covered in our community-chosen preview for B/R's Game of the Week.