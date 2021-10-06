LSU's Derek Stingley Jr. out Indefinitely After Undergoing Surgery on Foot Injury

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. will be out indefinitely after undergoing a procedure on his foot, the team announced Wednesday:

Despite an uncertain timeline, Stingley said he will "do everything I can to get healthy" to return this season.

The cornerback is considered one of the top prospects in the 2022 NFL draft. Bleacher Report's Scouting Department projected him as the No. 3 overall pick in its September mock draft.

The 5-star recruit carried high expectations as the No. 3 prospect in the 2019 class, per 247Sports' composite rankings. He started as a true freshman while helping LSU win a national championship with a 15-0 record.

Stingley tallied six interceptions in 2019, earning first-team All-America honors.

The cornerback followed it up with his second straight All-SEC first-team selection in 2020 while appearing in seven games.

It had been a slow start to the 2021 season, however, as he produced just eight tackles, zero interceptions and zero passes defended in three appearances. He has been inactive for the team's last two games, including Saturday's loss to Auburn.

The 3-2 Tigers will play ranked opponents in each of the next five games, starting with this Saturday's matchup at No. 16 Kentucky.