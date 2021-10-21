Knicks Players Who Will Determine NY's Ceiling During 2021-22 Season

2 of 3

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

There was a brief time when Mitchell Robinson either held centerpiece status on the rebuilding Knicks or was en route to earning it. But his future with the franchise—and even his present role—is no longer a lock.

On-again, off-again bouts with the injury bug can have that effect. So, too, can having your team not miss a beat without you, as the Knicks didn't last season when they turned to Nerlens Noel in place of the injured Robinson.

New York might have enough frontcourt depth to handle Robinson with kid gloves, but kid gloves aren't head coach Tom Thibodeau's thing. The Knicks could even shop the center on the trade market, but his value isn't as high as it could be, and there might not be a big enough upgrade available.

The best-case scenario for Robinson and the Knicks is that he stays healthy and reminds everyone he can be one of the most impactful defenders in the Association. His combination of length, bounce and mobility is just about perfect for a modern big man, as he can erase shots at the rim and stay in front of players on the perimeter. His offensive bag is limited, but he's an elite lob finisher.

It's possible this season comes and goes with Robinson as just another face in the interior rotation. It's also possible he watches much of it in street clothes. But there is a universe in which he's the best option at the 5, and that's the one where New York is living its best life.